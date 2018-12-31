Huawei forecasts 21pc growth in 2019

Huawei Technologies has outlined its 2019 growth strategy that focuses on guaranteeing its business resilience while forecasting a 21 per cent growth this year.In a New Year message, Huawei Technologies Rotating Chairman Guo Ping described 2018 as an eventful year for the firm while promising recovery from "negativity" and "market restrictions". Mr Guo said Huawei managed to sign 26 commercial contracts for 5G this year and had shipped more than 10,000 5G base stations, with 2018 sales hitting Sh10.85 trillion.