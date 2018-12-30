Trade minister says '50-50' chance Brexit may fail

Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain. [Photo: Reuters]

LONDON - Trade minister Liam Fox said there is a “50-50” chance that Brexit may be stopped if parliament rejects the government’s divorce deal with the European Union next month.“If we were not to vote for that, I’m not sure I would give it (Brexit) much more than 50-50,” Fox, a leading supporter of leaving the EU, told the Sunday Times newspaper. With three months left until the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU on March 29, May’s Brexit deal is floundering, opening up a range of possibilities from a Brexit without a trade deal to calling Brexit off. Earlier this month, May pulled a planned vote on her deal after admitting parliament would reject it. Lawmakers are set to vote on the deal in the week starting January 14.

SEE ALSO :UK's May takes Brexit deal to rebellious MPs