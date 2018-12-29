Future of tourism looking positive

Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala presents rose flowers to tourists disembarking from Seven Seas Voyager (PHOTO: FILE)

Former Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO, Muriithi Ndegwa disclosed that an increase in visitor numbers and emergence of new international flights that have started flying into Kenya are all clear pointers of a resurgent industry.''The world loves Magical Kenya, and this love story is getting better as the country embraces diversity in tribe, race and religion. We are seeing increased interest in destination Kenya as investors in the hospitality sector set up base here,'' Muriithi who is now the CEO/ Managing Director of Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) said. He added that Kenya has opened her doors to business people, expatriates, investors and tourists from all over the world. Ndegwa added that the future looks promising, especially in the tourism sector where an increase in visitor numbers automatically translates to more revenue and a boost to the economy.

In 2017, earnings from the industry grew by 20 per cent to KSh120 billion despite a tense political environment, the highest earnings recorded by the sector this decade. Mid this year, the country received positive visibility and endorsement through global accolades such as World Travel Awards’ declaration of Kenya as the world’s best Safari destination. ''Kenya prides itself as one of the few countries in the world where a visitor can spot all the Big 5 – the African animals that early days’ big game hunters considered most difficult to hunt on foot,'' Ndegwa explained. When visiting Kenya, most tourists come with ‘the Big 5’ checklist and failure to spot even one animal spells a disappointment. The KIM Executive said tha Kenya’s tourism sector growth is a clear indicator that the destination is unrivalled.

He said that at the 25th edition of the annual World Travel Awards (WTM) Africa and Indian Ocean region grand finale held in Durban South Africa in September 2018, feted Diani as Africa’s leading beach destination and Maasai Mara the leading National Park in 2018.