Future of tourism looking positive
In 2017, earnings from the industry grew by 20 per cent to KSh120 billion despite a tense political environment, the highest earnings recorded by the sector this decade. Mid this year, the country received positive visibility and endorsement through global accolades such as World Travel Awards' declaration of Kenya as the world's best Safari destination. ''Kenya prides itself as one of the few countries in the world where a visitor can spot all the Big 5 – the African animals that early days' big game hunters considered most difficult to hunt on foot,'' Ndegwa explained. When visiting Kenya, most tourists come with 'the Big 5' checklist and failure to spot even one animal spells a disappointment. The KIM Executive said tha Kenya's tourism sector growth is a clear indicator that the destination is unrivalled.
He said that at the 25th edition of the annual World Travel Awards (WTM) Africa and Indian Ocean region grand finale held in Durban South Africa in September 2018, feted Diani as Africa's leading beach destination and Maasai Mara the leading National Park in 2018.