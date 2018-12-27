John Mwangi, Equity Bank founder CEO is dead
During the listing of Equity Bank at the Nairobi Securities Exchange in 2006, John Kagema Mwangi was the fourth largest shareholder with a 6.29 per cent stake after Britam Investment Company at 10.93 per cent, Nelson Muguku Njoroge (8.34 per cent) and James Njunguna Mwangi (7.32 per cent). Equity Bank Group chairman Peter Munga is quoted as having said, "John Mwangi sacrificed his lucrative job as Marketing Manager of EAO and risked the welfare of his own family by sticking with the institution as the Executive Director, even at its brink of collapse during the banking crises of the late 1980s and early 1990s. He concentrated all his efforts on managing the institution and if it failed he could have been exposed to the extent that he could have found it difficult even to feed his family."