Kenyans vexed by M-Pesa outage

M-Pesa services were on Saturday evening disrupted countrywide.

This caused great disappointment to thousands of Kenyans who rely on the ‘phone wallet’ for their daily transactions.

ALSO READ: Telcos to pay millions for network glitches

Went to a restaurant today ate very comfortably the after the meal went to pay via MPesa and at first I thought this is a problem with my phone. Since I didn't have any cash on me I have to leave my ID to go and get cash ... Pretty rough day ???? — Kevin Kelly™ (@IamKevinRuttoh) December 8, 2018

@SafaricomPLC mpesa isn't supposed to malfunction on saturday night ..total failure!!...Monday is just the day after tomorrow why today??? ???????????? — Cyprian mutiso (@mutiso_cyprian) December 8, 2018

I've done several transactions without knowledge that mpesa service isn't available hopefully am not going to loose any cent in this process. — Godie junior (@godie_junior) December 8, 2018

This is too much ooh!, how can you schedule M-PESA maintenance without notifying me...and when it comes to your service promotions u call me "dear customer"...using well labelled flowcharts & histograms, explain why that happened unnoticed..so serious Kabsaa.. — W.K Silas (@kSighlaw) December 8, 2018

In a statement Safaricom explained that the outage was caused by database degradation and engineers were working to store service.

“We regret to notify our customers and partners that M-Pesa services are currently unavailable due to a database degradation leading to loss of the service,” read part of the statement.

ALSO READ: Now the blind can use M-Pesa

As of 11:59PM on Saturday, M-Pesa was still down.

However, Safaricom apologised for the inconvenience, saying there will be an update as soon as the service is available again.

Still, irked Kenyans could not resist sounding their annoyance,

We don't need a statement we need to withdraw cash to get fare to get home. How is the statement helping me? — Serah Nduku (@NdukuSerah) December 8, 2018

Why didn't you say earlier? I noticed it more than 2hrs ago. It's not really fair.... You know your service is down but keep quiet.... Not acceptable — NavonOdeny (@Navz0017) December 8, 2018

Aki I better be compensated! Leo the embarrassment Mpesa has caused me...SMH!!! — Maureen Cherono (@cheilomoe) December 8, 2018

There's nothing like you deeply regret....

Regret what wakati mumetuzoea.

Juzi Ilikuwa Mshwari

Leo ni Mpesa,mnatuhangaisha — Ali Mukabana (@AliMkabana) December 8, 2018

However, even amidst the brewing rage, some people had 'kind' words for the firm.

Msimind mitambo huharibika. Nyie ni watu wa nguvu sana. Those guys talking bad of @SafaricomPLC it's because they can't do without you. Sijui maisha ingekuwaje bila Mpesa. — Benjah' wa Nyenjeri (@ECDGraduate) December 8, 2018