Kenyans vexed by M-Pesa outage

By Sara Okuoro | Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 9th 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3
Man making transactions at an M-Pesa agent's shop.

In summary

  • M-Pesa services disrupted countrywide, Safaricom says outage caused by database degradation; engineers working to restore service

M-Pesa services were on Saturday evening disrupted countrywide.

This caused great disappointment to thousands of Kenyans who rely on the ‘phone wallet’ for their daily transactions.

ALSO READ: Telcos to pay millions for network glitches

In a statement Safaricom explained that the outage was caused by database degradation and engineers were working to store service.

“We regret to notify our customers and partners that M-Pesa services are currently unavailable due to a database degradation leading to loss of the service,” read part of the statement.

ALSO READ: Now the blind can use M-Pesa

As of 11:59PM on Saturday, M-Pesa was still down.

However, Safaricom apologised for the inconvenience, saying there will be an update as soon as the service is available again.

Still, irked Kenyans could not resist sounding their annoyance, 

However, even amidst the brewing rage, some people had 'kind' words for the firm.

