Kwese Turns to Video Streaming

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 6th 2018 at 21:38 GMT +3

Broadcasting firm Kwese has launched a video-on-demand (VOD) streaming service weeks after shutting down its pay TV offerings in Kenya.

This as the firm eyes a slice of the fast-growing online streaming business.

Kwese, a subsidiary of Econet Group, owned by Zimbabwean telecoms billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, yesterday launched Kwese Play as the flagship brand of its new broadcasting strategy in the region.

The VOD service will deliver the fastest streaming services in Africa, offering content from providers such as Roku, Netflix, Kwesé iflix, YouTube, TED and RedBull TV.

“Kwese Play will offer the ultimate entertainment experience for viewers looking for diversity and choice,” said Kennedy Ojung’a, general manager at Kwese.

The launch comes as service providers race to roll out new VOD offerings, leveraging increased adoption of high-speed fibre broadband among Kenyan households. Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya indicates the number of fixed fibre optic subscriptions jumped by 148 per cent -from 54,700 in 2017 to 135,964 as at June.

