Tips on transforming homes with paint this holiday season

The holiday season is here and many building transformations are happening to suit the cheerful season.

One can easily transform one’s space by doing a few tweaks and tricks to the home. For brighter rooms and spaces, add a fresh coat of paint to the walls.

This not only shows a clean slick background of the room but also helps light reflect more, making the room to look brighter.

The top coat applied should be of good glossy quality to achieve the fine finish that adds not only comfort but also newness to the space

Paint your cabinets in a different colour to update it from the old one.

Changing certain surfaces in your house changes the accent in a quick way and tends to look newer and fresher.

Finding festive complementary colours to certain aspects of your home tends to really change the interior and adds a nice holiday aesthetic and one that will serve you for a long time after the holiday.

Adding warm colours to the family room or guest rooms adds a holiday feel. As the temperatures in the tropics are warm and sunny incorporating warm colours such as shades of orange, red, green and yellows is an indication of synergy with the holiday environment.

While prepping for the holidays, one is sure to use a slew of festivity decorations as add-ons.

One thing to keep in mind as you do this is to choose the right colour palettes and shapes of the decorations that go with your house colour. This should complement your room colours and maintain harmony throughout the house.

Lastly, the holiday season is a season of giving and most product companies tend to have offers and holiday deals.

Many interior painting companies take consideration of the house transformation for the holiday and tend to give deals for this. Take this opportunity and get yourself good deals to compliment your house and infuse the holiday spirit in your space.

- The writer, Kamlesh Shah, is Basco Paints Managing Director.