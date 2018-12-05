For Sh50m, you can now land US Green Card

| Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 4th 2018 at 22:55 GMT +3

An American company is fishing for capital from wealthy Africans in exchange for living and working in the US permanently.

For a Sh50 million investment, Atlantic American Partners can get you an investment green card under a little-known option used to enter USA in just two years known as EB-5.

Atlantic American Partners Managing Director, Emerging Markets-Africa Daniel Ryan, who has been in South Africa for a month, has jetted into the country to market the product which will be channelled to the real estate market abroad.

“This form of legal immigration has been in place since 1990 which allows anyone across the world who invests $500,000 (Sh50 million) in the US and generate jobs, a permanent Green Card,” said Mr Ryan at a press briefing in Nairobi yesterday.

He added that the option to move to the US has been prominent in China but has had little interest, especially among Africans.

The private equity firm that offers investment management, advisory and other related services, pools the funds and invests in high-rise multi-family units, hotels, assisted living homes and are currently venturing into student housing.

The investments have a five-year lifespan after which the investor who will have settled in the US gets their principal back plus a return of between 22.5 to five per cent.

