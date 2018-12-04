Tour firm engages high gear as holiday mood sets in

| Published Tue, December 4th 2018 at 10:25, Updated December 4th 2018 at 16:41 GMT +3

Bella Safaris, the emerging tours company, has stepped up its assault on the travel market to reap from the December festive season.

Managing Director George Njuguna says Bella Safaris has positioned itself as a premium tours solutions provider targeting international travelers.

He said since 2015, Bella Safaris has been hosting tours to Canada and Asian countries and has expanded the product to include unique packages of all-inclusive luxury tours throughout Europe. This comes with holiday offers and discounts, he says.

He says Bella Safaris is driving up local demand for international tours among elites, a growing population fueled by expanding middle-income status in the country.

Christmas is one of the most lucrative period for many businesses, including retailers and tour operators. For the tourism industry, it is the peak season when travel enthusiasts take time off to relax. “A growing number of Kenyans actually take trips to Europe and Asia with their loved ones during the December season. That’s the market we are targeting,” he said.

He said Bella Safaris is offering Kenyans a rich menu of activities during the Christmas holiday. “The itinerary we have allows customers to enjoy many other holiday festivities available in different parts of the world at very affordable rates,” Njuguna says.

Bella Safaris is banking on the growth in tourism over the last two years, culminating in 14.6 percent increase last year. He says his company have lined up offers for the international travelers as well.

Bella Safaris has risen from humble beginnings in Nairobi to be ranked number 26 in the Top 100 companies’ survey with branches in Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa. Apart from international tour packages, Bella Safaris also offers car hire services for the local market.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Bella plans to launch a local luxury tours and safaris package for all the markets in East Africa.

