UBA launches Each One Teach One initiative

| Published Fri, November 30th 2018 at 21:35, Updated November 30th 2018 at 21:40 GMT +3

Kenyatta National Hospital and Dream Children’s Home in Ngong were the beneficiaries of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Foundation Community Service Day.

The bank donated Sh100,000 towards the welfare of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) children’s cancer ward patients.

The community service day dubbed Each One Teach One is an initiative driven by UBA Foundation with the purpose of giving all UBA staff an opportunity to give back to the community. The initiative aims at helping the underprivileged in society as well as young children, get vocational skills to improve their lives.

Speaking during the handover, UBA CEO, East and Southern Africa, Mr Emeke Iweriebor said, “Our support to KNH and Dream Children’s Home is driven by UBA Foundation’s strong belief, that great things happen when we come together. We remain committed to positively impacting the lives of Kenyans by partnering with local communities in support of projects such as these.”

Dr Thomas Mutie, Ag. CEO Kenyatta National Hospital thanked UBA Kenya for supporting the hospital. He urged other corporates to follow in the bank’s footsteps, in a bid to improve the welfare of patients at the hospital.

The bank also visited Dream Children’s Home, which hosts close to 90 underprivileged children in Ngong. During the visit, the Foundation donated foodstuff and books to the home.

The books donated are from UBA Foundation’s Read Africa initiative, which aims to rekindle the dwindling reading culture amongst African youth.

UBA Kenya is a subsidiary of UBA Plc and is licensed by the Central Bank of Kenya. The Bank has been operating in Kenya since 2009 offering a full range of banking products and solutions.

