German antitrust watchdog launches probe into Amazon

By Reuters | Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 12:40, Updated November 29th 2018 at 12:49 GMT +3

The Amazon logo is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. [Getty Images]

Germany’s antitrust authority has launched an investigation into whether U.S. ecommerce giant Amazon is exploiting its market position in its relations with other retailers who use its website at a marketplace.

The Federal Cartel Office said in a statement on Thursday that it had received many complaints from traders about the business practices of Amazon of late.

“The double role as biggest trader and biggest marketplace means there is a potential to impede other traders on the platform,” said cartel office President Andreas Mundt.

 

