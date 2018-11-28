Kenya and Seychelles to collaborate on Blue Economy

| Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 08:47, Updated November 28th 2018 at 08:51 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta, flanked by Ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga (right) is shown around the Kenya Ports Authority Exhibition Stand by its Acting Managing Director Daniel Manduku

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya and Seychelles are set to strengthen their partnership and collaborate further in the area of the Blue Economy.

Visiting Seychelles President Danny Faure and President Uhuru Kenyatta, agreed on this priority area, which is also being given great importance at the first Global Conference on Sustainable Blue Economy, during bilateral talks held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

A statement on Seychelles State House website said that the two leaders, discussed other areas of mutual interests and reiterated the strong interest and unwavering commitment of both countries to further develop their relations and cooperation.

Seychelles has embraced the emerging concept of Blue Economy as a mechanism to realise sustainable economic development based on ocean based economy.

Seychelles intentions is to implement the Blue Economy concept at the national level as a framework to foster an integrated approach for sustainable development programmes.

The Seychelles Blue Economy Strategic Framework and Roadmap was approved by the government on January 31st, 2018 and is an integrated approach to ocean based sustainable development which brings together economy , environment and society consistent with Sustainable Development Agenda 2030 (SDGs).

