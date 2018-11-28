survey
Kenya and Seychelles to collaborate on Blue Economy

By Philip Mwakio | Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 08:47, Updated November 28th 2018 at 08:51 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta, flanked by Ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga (right) is shown around the Kenya Ports Authority Exhibition Stand by its Acting Managing Director Daniel Manduku

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya and Seychelles are set to strengthen their partnership and collaborate further in the area of the Blue Economy.

Visiting Seychelles President Danny Faure and President Uhuru Kenyatta, agreed on this priority area, which is also being given great importance at the first Global Conference on Sustainable Blue Economy, during bilateral talks held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

A statement on Seychelles State House website said that the two leaders, discussed other areas of mutual interests and reiterated the strong interest and unwavering commitment of both countries to further develop their relations and cooperation.

Seychelles has embraced the emerging concept of Blue Economy as a mechanism to realise sustainable economic development based on ocean based economy.

Seychelles intentions is to implement the Blue Economy concept at the national level as a framework to foster an integrated approach for sustainable development programmes.

The Seychelles Blue Economy Strategic Framework  and Roadmap  was approved  by the government  on January 31st, 2018  and is an integrated approach  to ocean based sustainable development  which brings together  economy , environment  and society consistent with Sustainable Development  Agenda 2030 (SDGs).

Why President Uhuru’s figures on marine economy seem underestimated

African fishing communities face 'extinction' as blue economy grows

Over 100 States in marine economy pledge: Uhuru

Why Blue Economy matters to us, Africa

