KTB to champion Lamu archipelago as island of festivals

| Published Tue, November 27th 2018 at 11:03, Updated November 27th 2018 at 11:06 GMT +3

The country's top tourism marketer Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) will re-position Lamu as a festival destination to attract continuous flow of visitors to the Island whose tourism business is among the key economic activities in the region.

KTB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Betty Radier said a number of festivals showcased in the Island through the year has potential to continuously attract arrivals into Lamu.

KTB, she pointed out, will work closely with the organisers of the festivals and private sector to promote and create awareness about the events to both local and international audience.

“Besides Lamu cultural festival that has profiled the destination globally, Maulid Festivals, Yoga Festival, Food Festivals, Art festival and Lamu Fishing Festivals among others, have been key pullers of tourism activities IN the region,” the CEO said.

She added modern traveller is keen on experiences adding that festivals were providing a platform to cater for varied interest for a traveller.

“Lamu is now experiencing an excellent calm and we need to see more tourism activities into the Island. Ease of access with more scheduled flights landing at Manda airport is an added advantage a major boost to this campaign,” says Radier.

The just concluded 18th edition of Lamu cultural festivals saw hotels and other accommodation facilities in World Heritage record good business as thousands of local and international participants thronged the Island.

Lamu Old Town has a unique heritage with more than 700 years of continuous settlement.

Its rich heritage and traditions, have earned the Island a place in the coveted UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Themed “Tembea Lamu”, the event celebrates the diverse and distinct Lamu culture with additional activities including beach tournament and fishing competition aimed at spicing up the festival and target the vibrant youth from various parts of the County.

The festival also be marked by traditional dances, displays of handicraft and unique competitions on water and land.

Visitors were also treated to Swahili poetry, donkey races, dhow races, henna painting, before being the audience in a Swahili bridal ceremony as well as Musical performances by locals.

And speaking separately, Siverstone Air, one of the leading low cost carriers operating out of its Wilson Airport hub, Nairobi said that they were keen to support Lamu economy by having a seamless air service.

'' We are delighted at the support from Lamu residents who have chosen to fly with us and will continue offering our best in this route,'' Mr Patrick Oketch, Silverstone Air Sales and Marketing Manager said.

The Government has invested heavily in enhancing security of the area so as to attract the local, regional and international tourists, over 30,000 participants are expected in the festival.