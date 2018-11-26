survey
Russia talks tough on tech firms that break rules Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Cyber Monday to test limits of retailers' websites as shoppers scour deals

By Reuters | Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 14:56, Updated November 26th 2018 at 15:01 GMT +3
Employees prepare items for shipping at the Newegg warehouse on Cyber Monday in California, US. [Photo: Reuters]

US shoppers who missed out on deals this past Black Friday are expected to flock to online sites Cyber Monday, testing the limits for some retailers that have been investing heavily on their e-commerce operations to stay relevant in a brutal space.

Retailers across the country are fighting to entice people to come to their web sites, offering new services such as deliveries with no minimum order limits and an assortment of deals.

ALSO READ: Amazon hit by major data breach

Amazon and Target Corp are pushing free shipping with no purchase minimum for the first time this holiday season.

Cyber Monday is expected to draw over 75 million shoppers, according to research firm Planalytics. The much-hyped marketing day is expected to be the largest US online shopping day in history, yielding $7.8 billion in sales or 17.6 percent growth over last year, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at most of the top US online retailers.

But retailers will also face a deluge of online orders, which will task their e-commerce sites. If not backed with the right IT infrastructure the lure will lead to headaches - forcing outages and other technical glitches due to heavy traffic.

On Black Friday, websites of clothing retailers J.Crew and Lululemon Athletica Inc and home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos Inc suffered technical difficulties because of huge orders. Website outage tracker DownDetector.com also reported that Walmart Inc’s website had some problems.

Toys are expected to be have the biggest discounts on Cyber Monday, Adobe Analytics said.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

This past Black Friday, online sales jumped more than 23 percent, crossing $6 billion, while online sales surpassed $3.7 billion on Thanksgiving, according to Adobe Analytics.

The National Retail Federation forecast US holiday retail sales, including online, in November and December will increase between 4.3 percent and 4.8 percent over 2017, for a total of $717.45 billion to $720.89 billion. That compares with an average annual increase of 3.9 percent over the past five years.

ALSO READ: Black Friday guide for small and medium businesses in Kenya

RELATED TOPICS:
Cyber Monday
Black Friday
Amazon
Target Corp
National Retail Federation
USA

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

'Anti-Netflix' law to safeguard Italy's film industry

'Anti-Netflix' law to safeguard Italy's film industry

Amazon unveils new headquarter

Amazon unveils new headquarter

Local e-shops eye more clients despite hurdles

Local e-shops eye more clients despite hurdles

Amazon to sell Apple products this shopping season

Amazon to sell Apple products this shopping season




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited