Nyali’s new residence opens amid push for serviced apartments

| Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 09:43, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 09:47 GMT +3

When Nyali Golf View Residence is launched this weekend on Saturday 24th, it will be one of the biggest changes to the Nyali skyline. The towering 13-storey hybrid residential block started construction in August 2013.

“It has taken this long because we did not want to take any chances on the construction and also to meet the high standards,” says Benedict Mutuku, CEO of Goldwyne Consult, the firm managing the property.

“We have an infinity pool on the 12th floor and viewing decks on the 12th and 13th floors,” he says. “There are both furnished and unfurnished apartments. In total, we have 64 apartments and one presidential pent house suite,” says Dr Mutuku. The building has two and three-bedroom duplexes. All have a semi-detached guest wing.

Mutuku says that they are at 85 cent occupancy, including short stay guests who are booking in as the long Christmas and New Year festivities beckon.

It is this market for short term stay guests that is driving the change in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Kenya Tourism Board CEO and Managing Director Dr Betty Radier says the growth of serviced apartments is driven by business people and families who prefer alternative accommodation for longer and short stays.

“Leisure and business travellers like to enjoy the uniqueness of staying in hotel alternatives, a place to live, work and feel at home,” Kenya Coast Tourist Association CEO Julius Owino says.

He says serviced apartments cater for the demand for alternatives to hotels with the promise of enhanced comfort. But this is not only a local trend. Countries such as South Africa, Northern Ireland and Australia have positioned themselves for the serviced apartment accommodation model.