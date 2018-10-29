Police want owner of collapsed building in Malindi

| Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 14:15, Updated October 29th 2018 at 14:26 GMT +3

The view of the collapsed building in Malindi, Kilifi County [Nehemiah Okwemba, Standard]

KILIFI, KENYA: Police have launched a manhunt for the owner of the building that collapsed in Malindi on Friday and left two people dead and several others injured.

Malindi CID boss Anthony Sunguti said that they are still looking for the owners of the building.

It also emerged that the ten storey building christened the Palm heights apartments had been advertised for sale in 2017.

On Monday, OCPD directed the other owners to surrender to provide approvals and help the police to investigate the agencies or the persons who may have given the construction a green-light.

“The contractor will account for the workers who were here during the tragedy and I know the public is eager to know what happened,” said Sunguti. He however did not state if any charges will be preferred against the culprits’ only saying that investigations will be done and appropriate actions taken.



The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) said that the collapsed building had been condemned in August last year.