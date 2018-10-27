survey
Fresh fears as deadlock delays SGR land payout Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Maiden flight to US on Sunday night still on, Transport CS Macharia says

By Standard Reporter | Published Sat, October 27th 2018 at 12:58, Updated October 27th 2018 at 13:14 GMT +3

When celebrated CNN journalist Richard Quest broke the news that he would be visiting Kenya, everyone's antennae was upright. Why? His visit meant Kenya will be marketed as a tourist destination.

ALSO READ: High fuel costs steer KQ into Sh4b losses

Perhaps his time with Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala at the Nairobi National Park (see photos) will provide a snippet of what international tourists are to expect should they visit Kenya.

Quest's visit comes in the back drop of government plans to bank on direct flights to boost horticulture and receive more than 120,000 tourists from the US up from the current 97,000.

The Kenya Airways maiden direct flight to the US will take off as planned, Transport CS James Macharia said.

He was responding to threats by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union to boycott services on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner set to leave for New York on Sunday.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

On Tuesday, Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz said the boycott is a threat to its new bid to generate and increase its revenue.

The plane is set to leave the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 11.25pm and reach John F Kennedy International Airport in New York at 6.25am the next day.

It will then leave New York at 12.25pm the same day and land in Nairobi at 10.55am the following day.

It is also expected more US firms will open shop in the country. There are currently an estimated 48 US companies in Kenya.

 

 

 

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz
Transport CS James Macharia
Nairobi National Park
CNN Journalist Richard Quest

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited