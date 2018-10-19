survey
Facebook hires former UK deputy PM Nick Clegg as head of global affairs

By Mirror | Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 15:28, Updated October 19th 2018 at 15:41 GMT +3
Former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg:  Facebook has hired him as the head of global affairs.

In summary

  • He'll move to Silicon Valley to lead their global affairs and communications team

Facebook has hired former Lib Dem leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

The ex-Sheffield Hallam MP is expected to move to Silicon Valley to lead the social network's global affairs and communications team, according to the Financial Times.

He'll replace Elliot Schrage, who recently announced he would be leaving after a decade at the tech giant.

Mr Clegg reportedly took the job after months of 'wooing' by Mark Zuckerberg.

The FT reported he would be given a leading role in shaping the firm's strategy.

