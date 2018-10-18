Average land prices per acre in 10 areas around Nairobi

NAIROBI, KENYA: A new survey by Hass Property has placed land around the Upper Hill area of Nairobi as most expensive.
Upperhill has the most expensive land at Sh558.3 million per acre and Kiserian lowest at Sh7.1 million per acre.
Here is a list of land prices in Nairobi per acre
Donholm Sh70 million
Eastleigh Sh293.9 million
Karen Sh59.8 million
Langata Sh61.2 million
Kileleshwa Sh306.3 million
Lavington Sh237.8 million
Athi River Sh12.6 million
Syokimau Sh20.4 million
Ruaka Sh86.8 million
Thika Sh18.1 million