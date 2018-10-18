survey
Average land prices per acre in 10 areas around Nairobi

By Ferdinand Mwongela | Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 10:55, Updated October 18th 2018 at 11:18 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: A new survey by Hass Property has placed land around the Upper Hill area of Nairobi as most expensive.

Upperhill has the most expensive land at Sh558.3 million per acre and Kiserian lowest at Sh7.1 million per acre.

Here is a list of land prices in Nairobi per acre

Donholm Sh70 million

Eastleigh Sh293.9 million

Karen Sh59.8 million

Langata Sh61.2 million

Kileleshwa Sh306.3 million

Lavington Sh237.8 million

Athi River Sh12.6 million

Syokimau Sh20.4 million

Ruaka Sh86.8 million

Thika Sh18.1 million

