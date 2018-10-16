How to dramatically reduce your mobile data usage on Android

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 12:08, Updated October 16th 2018 at 12:10 GMT +3

In recent years, mobile data usage has skyrocketed. There's so much to do online and when not connected to a WiFi signal, you end up filling somewhat helpless because your data might not be enough.

Apps have also turned into data monsters and if not careful, might end up consuming your bundles even before consuming them.

Switching your mobile data off and on only when you want to use the internet is definitely not enough. Here are 10 tips that will help you save your bundles and reduced your internet cost.

1. Restrict apps background activity

This is actually one of the best tricks that will help you save a lot of money. Some apps keep consuming mobile data even when the smartphone is not in use. Restricting background activity means an app cannot use you bundles unless you open the specific app.

Go into Settings > Data Usage and select “Restrict app background data”.

2. Use data compression in Chrome

Google Chrome is one of the most popular Android browsers. It has an inbuilt feature that can significantly reduce data consumption on Android.

Open Chrome, tap on the 3-dot menu on the upper right corner, tap on Settings and scroll down to Data Saver. There you can tap on the upper right corner to toggle Data Saver on.

3. Stop autoplay on apps.

Video consumes a lot of data. Always make sure you have changed settings on these apps and switched off the "auto play" setting.

4. Use Opera mini mobile browser

Google Chrome might help you reduce your data consumption but installing Opera mini mobile browser will cut your bundles consumption to almost zero.

5. Update apps over Wi-Fi only

Many users forget that apps regularly update themselves. An average app is about 20 Mbs which means 5 apps can be almost 100 Mbs.

One of the most effective ways to reduce your mobile data consumption is by disabling automatic app updates in Play Store.

Go to Play Store and tap on Menu>>Settings>>Auto-update apps. Select “Auto-update apps over Wi-Fi only.” Alternatively, you can choose “Do not auto-update apps,” but it’s not recommended since you’ll have to remember from time to time to update your apps manually.

6. Set a data limit

Sometimes we forget to do all these things and we end up getting that dreaded warning message from your mobile service provider when your bundles get low.

Monitor your data usage and set a limit on data consumption through Android settings.

Head over to “Settings -> Data Usage” to see how much mobile data you have used over a period of time and the amounts of data used by individual apps. Put a limit so that in case you forget, data is automatically switched off.

7. Understand your surfing pattern.

Many people end up paying more because they don't know their surfing patterns. For example, buy only 5mbs from Safaricom when you don't have much do on the internet or when you think you'll have a busy day that will keep you away from your phone.

However, buy 100 Mbs when you know you have a lot to do on the internet. Safaricom has some amazing data bundle plans suitable for a day or a week that will help you in this.

8. Download Large Files Over Wi-Fi Only

Large files are anything above 10 Mbs. This mostly include Gifs, videos, apps, and songs.

9. Adjust you phone back up Settings

Your Android phone is probably linked to your google account therefore, backs up every photo and video you take or is in the phone. Make sure you change the settings and allow backing up to occur only when your phone is connected to WiFi.

10. Change your browsing habits

It’s always better to browse the mobile version of the website on a mobile device, so avoid using the desktop versions of a site. Mobile sites are usually faster, simple to use and consume less bundles.

11. MySafaricom App Data Manager

