We're just innocent buyers, Seefar house owners claim

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 15th 2018 at 20:41 GMT +3

Owners of houses at the condemned Seefar Apartment in Nyayo Highrise, Nairobi when the spoke to the press yesterday. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Mwangi Gakuya looks around and then up at the sky as tears fill his eyes.

He stands with the aid of a cane and spits on the ground as he prepares to speak.

ALSO READ: Buildings on road reserve that face demolition in Thika

The 68-year-old father of four is among the owners of 287 houses in the now-condemned Seefar Apartments that are to be brought down in 10 days.

“I have not slept a wink since I was informed that we have to vacate the building because it is said to have been constructed on riparian land near Nairobi Dam,” Mr Gakuya said.

Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) and National Environment Management Authority (Nema) want the houses demolished to make way for restoration of the riparian reserve within 90 days.

The two State agencies issued a two-week notice for demolition last Friday.

Dam embankment

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“Following inspection by our officers, you have encroached on Nairobi Dam embankment. You have built a permanent structure contrary to provision of EMCA Cap 387. Within 14 days (from the date of this notice) demolish the permanent structure failure to which demolitions will be done without further reference to you,” a letter written on October 12 by Nema and addressed to Edermann Property said.

The notice has sent shivers down the spines of Gakuya and all other owners and tenants of the building.

“How can the Government wake up one day and demolish the dreams of innocent people within hours? This is saddening and very frustrating,” said Gakuya, who bought a two-bedroom unit at Sh3 million in 2014.

ALSO READ: 27 buildings to be demolished in Eldoret

He said the 14-day notice was not enough as some of the owners had children preparing to sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

“One of my children will sit KCSE in 10 days. Another one is awaiting KCSE. Two are in primary school. They are now stressed and can’t prepare for the exams. Where will I take them?" said Gakuya.

Irene Adhiambo, a 45-year-old mother of one, said she too, had sleepless nights since receiving news that the apartments would be demolished.

“I am a single parent of a son studying in university. I have spent all my investment here and was hoping that when I retire and go to the village, my son would occupy this house. Now all my dreams have come to nought,” said Ms Adhiambo who bought a two-bedroom house four years ago.

Similarly, Kate Kaigo can’t comprehend what is happening.

“The news is heartbreaking. I have been living here for the last five years; this is home. Giving us 14 days to vacate and look for alternative accommodation is not only expensive but uncalled for,” Ms Kaigo said.

The mother of two girls - aged eight and six years - does not know where she will take her children.

ALSO READ: Demolition of structures raises critical queries

Peter Otieno, who has a daughter in Standard Seven, read malice in the demolition order and called for thorough investigations to unravel the truth.

“These apartments house close to 1,000 people. Edermann sold the units to us. The house doesn’t belong to him anymore. He made his millions and left,” Mr Otieno said.

He added that Edermann had only one apartment and wanted to be compensated before moving out.

“The apartment has not been affected by any floods. We need more time to know which law was contravened so that if it is the one who sold the houses to us, then he should compensate us at current market rates,” Otieno said.

Bibiana Bulimo said the news that the houses they bought were on riparian land had shocked them all.

“I disposed of some of my property to own a home in Nairobi in 2012 and took a bank loan to service the mortgage to escape the wrath of landlords," she said.

“We will not give up until the truth is known. This house was not on the list of buildings earmarked for demolition in Nairobi,” added Charles Ofwona.