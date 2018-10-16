Jambojet increases flights to Coast

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 15th 2018 at 20:31 GMT +3

Regional low-cost carrier, Jambojet, has increased its flight frequency to its various coastal destinations ahead of the festive December season.

Chief Executive Willem Hondius said the increase in frequency not only addresses the high demand but to also offer flexibility and flight variety to customers.

“We have increased our frequencies to Mombasa from 38 to 49 flights, which translates to seven frequencies daily, an additional 1,092 seats weekly.”

He said the airline will boost its daily flights to Malindi and Ukunda to meet the high demand. Ukunda will see an increase of frequency from 10 to 14 flights weekly.