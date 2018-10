| Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 10:39, Updated October 11th 2018 at 10:46 GMT +3

Fairmont Mt Kenya. [Photo: Courtesy]

Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club has been named Africa’s Leading Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2018. The resort edged out 14 other nominees, among them its sister hotel Fairmont the Norfolk.

Other winning Kenyan hotels in different categories at the event held in South Africa on Saturday include Diani Reef Beach Resort and Spa, Leopard Beach Resort and Spa, Aberdare Country Club, Villa Rosa Kempinski, Manda Bay, Olare Mara Kempinski, Finch Hattons and Palacina, The Residence and Suites.