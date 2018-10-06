survey
Solar tunnel drier that preserves meat for a year Next Story
Kenya eyes West Africa for tourism growth Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenya’s plan of a nuclear power plant still on

By Reuters | Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 5th 2018 at 22:15 GMT +3
Energy Minister Charles Keter [File:Standard]

 

Kenya’s ambition of a nuclear power plant is still on course and it hopes to build its first such facility in the next 12-15 years, a senior Energy ministry official has said.

Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge told Reuters that the country plans to turn to nuclear when it has fully exploited other sources of energy.

“It may be in the next 12 or even 15 years ... the Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board is still a going concern and only working to prepare for nuclear,” he said.

Hydropower accounts for 35 per cent of Kenya’s electricity generation, with the rest coming from geothermal, wind and heavy oil plants.

RELATED TOPICS:
Nuclear Power Plant
Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board
Geothermal
Heavy Oil Plants
Energy Ministry
Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited