Ride-hailing app deny drivers change in charged price rates

| Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 10:54, Updated September 21st 2018 at 18:11 GMT +3

Photo [Courtesy]

Taxify (e-hailing cab) drivers have been hard hit by news that the management will not increase fares charged on clients in its operations.

ALSO READ: Taxify bets on motorcycles

The drivers wanted the company to increase the rates charged per minute and kilometer to cater for the high cost of living and price of fuels in the country at the moment. They claim that the company reduced the charged rates without any consultation after signing the MoU.

Anoke Chisom, the Operations Manager for the e-hailing cab said that the price rates will remain unchanged unless otherwise. The prices charged stands at Sh20 per kilometre.

The drivers went on a strike on Tuesday pushing for these changes a move which was against the memorandum of understanding between them and the e-hailing cab. The MoU points out that any price changes will be based on the average cost of operating a vehicle and classification of the same as determined by Automobile Association of Kenya.

If the MoU is implemented, then it means that drivers will have to charge their clients four shillings per minute which translates to Sh40 per kilometre with a minimum fare being Sh300 and Sh100 as standard charged fare.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

This means that fare rates will go 50 percent up from the current percentile. At the moment the ride-hailing app charges two shilling per minute, Sh20 per kilometre and Sh150 per kilometre with a base fare of Sh100.

The ride-hailing app City Manager Alex Mwaura said that the operator was working towards rewarding best performing drivers in giving them benefits such as healthcare, increased bonuses, reduced commissions and insurance but not the modality of increasing charged rates adding that they will not give an ear to drivers demand.

Meanwhile, Uber taxi operator has introduced UberPoa for Mombasa residents.

ALSO READ: Taxi industry’s Uber battle just gathering speed

The service is aimed at providing residents in the county with tuk tuk services with a base fare of Sh10 and Sh50 with rides through Nyali, Posta, Bamburi, Likoni ferry, Tudor, City Mall, Kongowea, Pirates and Bamburi that will cost up to a maximum of Sh300.