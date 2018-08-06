Landowners stall SGR over compensation claims

| Published Mon, August 6th 2018 at 10:46, Updated August 6th 2018 at 10:49 GMT +3

Kenya Railways officials with Chinese contractors during the launch of the laying of tracks of Section 2A of the Suswa-Narok SGR project. [Robert Kiplagat/Standard]

Land owners in Ngong and Ongata Rongai who gave way for the Standard Gauge Railway will start receiving compensation this week.

Paul Maringa, the principal secretary in charge of Transport, did not disclose the amount set aside for the compensation.

ALSO READ: You are likely to die at these 273 black spots

The amount is likely to be substantial because the stretch near Nairobi is highly developed with residential estates.

Prof Maringa said the payments were phased in three lots to be all settled this month to avert any possible disruptions of the SGR project.

“I am certain that the problem should be solved once we finish compensations,” said the PS in an interview.

All that was left, Maringa said, was cross-checking the report of the National Land Commission (NLC), the agency that helps the State make compulsory acquisitions.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Previously, NLC said dishonest property owners were in a rush to develop structures on land targeted for acquisition to increase its value.