survey
Tanzanian tour operators lock horns with Kenyan counterparts over Mara , Serengeti access Next Story
JIKA land controversy: Where it all started Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Landowners stall SGR over compensation claims

By Moses Michira | Published Mon, August 6th 2018 at 10:46, Updated August 6th 2018 at 10:49 GMT +3
Kenya Railways officials with Chinese contractors during the launch of the laying of tracks of Section 2A of the Suswa-Narok SGR project. [Robert Kiplagat/Standard]

Land owners in Ngong and Ongata Rongai who gave way for the Standard Gauge Railway will start receiving compensation this week.

Paul Maringa, the principal secretary in charge of Transport, did not disclose the amount set aside for the compensation.

ALSO READ: You are likely to die at these 273 black spots

The amount is likely to be substantial because the stretch near Nairobi is highly developed with residential estates. 

Prof Maringa said the payments were phased in three lots to be all settled this month to avert any possible disruptions of the SGR project.

“I am certain that the problem should be solved once we finish compensations,” said the PS in an interview.

All that was left, Maringa said, was cross-checking the report of the National Land Commission (NLC), the agency that helps the State make compulsory acquisitions.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Previously, NLC said dishonest property owners were in a rush to develop structures on land targeted for acquisition to increase its value.

RELATED TOPICS:
sgr
Ngong
Ongata Rongai
Standard Gauge Railway
sgr compensation

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Fact-Checker: Just how much is Kenya’s electricity capacity?

Fact-Checker: Just how much is Kenya’s electricity capacity?

Why electric SGR is a pipe dream

Why electric SGR is a pipe dream

Government Spokesman Claims on SGR Untrue

Government Spokesman Claims on SGR Untrue

Rail to help Kenya achieve higher economic growth

Rail to help Kenya achieve higher economic growth

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited