Kenya Airways says flights to Nairobi diverted due to fog

By Reuters | Published Thu, August 2nd 2018 at 11:28, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 11:31 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Airways said on Thursday that fog had disrupted incoming flights to Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

ALSO READ: KRA seizes narcotics at JKIA

“Several flights are being diverted to alternative airports as we monitor the situation,” the company said in a statement on Twitter.

Flights from Dubai and Amsterdam were among those affected, the airline said.

Kenya Airways is owned 48.9 percent by the government and 7.8 percent by Air France-KLM.

Twenty five foreign airlines operate out of Nairobi’s main airport, including Turkish Airlines, Emirates, South African Airways and Ethiopian.

RELATED TOPICS:
JKIA
Kenya Airways

