Kenya Airways says flights to Nairobi diverted due to fog

| Published Thu, August 2nd 2018 at 11:28, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 11:31 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Airways said on Thursday that fog had disrupted incoming flights to Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“Several flights are being diverted to alternative airports as we monitor the situation,” the company said in a statement on Twitter.

Flights from Dubai and Amsterdam were among those affected, the airline said.

Kenya Airways is owned 48.9 percent by the government and 7.8 percent by Air France-KLM.

Twenty five foreign airlines operate out of Nairobi’s main airport, including Turkish Airlines, Emirates, South African Airways and Ethiopian.

