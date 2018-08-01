survey
Inefficiencies to cost Kenya Power billions in lost revenue Next Story
July inflation edges up to 4.35pc Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

KRA official defends his multi-million wealth, says he can prove source

By Paul Ogemba | Published Wed, August 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 31st 2018 at 22:45 GMT +3
Ex- Kenya Revenue Authority manager Joseph Chege Gikonyo. [Courtesy]

A Kenya Revenue Authority official accused by the anti-graft commission of living large on a meagre salary has defended his multi-million shilling wealth.

Joseph Chege Gikonyo accused the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission of engaging in a witch-hunt, in response to claims that he illegally acquired properties worth Sh615 million.

ALSO READ: Was the lifestyle audit call merely playing to the public gallery?

Gikonyo, who was interdicted by his employer to allow for investigations, said he was unapologetic for being wealthy and could explain the source of his properties spread across Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

“I am not to blame for the rise in prices and value of my properties, which cannot be attributed to corruption. They (EACC) previously sought to have me forfeit the properties to the Government in 2016 but the court overruled them after I satisfactorily explained the source of my wealth,” Gikonyo swore in an affidavit.

The EACC last week obtained orders freezing Gikonyo’s properties on suspicion that he was engaged in economic crimes and money laundering.

According to the commission, it was not possible for a civil servant earning a monthly salary of Sh119, 000 to live like a king beyond his known sources of income, with Sh615 million in unexplained wealth.

Among property EACC suspects was illegally acquired are two plots in Nyali, Mombasa, valued at Sh125 million, two parcels of land in Shanzu, Mombasa, valued at Sh26 million and a farm house in Kilifi town valued at Sh27 million.

Skewed materials

Gikonyo accused EACC of lying in court by presenting skewed materials and using unethical practices, which convinced the judge to stop him from disposing of some of the property.

He said EACC failed to disclose that it sent several officers to search his Mombasa residence and in the process several documents were taken, including six title deeds.

ALSO READ: EACC wants police barred from investigating corruption cases

“There are a lot of inconsistencies in the materials filed in court by EACC as their case is based on skewed valuation of my properties. Instead of carrying out a dispassionate and objective analysis, they submitted ridiculous and illogical valuations of what I have acquired,” said Gikonyo.

He said he acquired the Nyali property in 2005 for Sh4 million. He also claimed some of the valuations were inflated to malign his name and wanted the case dismissed on preliminary grounds.

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi scheduled the hearing for September 19.

RELATED TOPICS:
ex-kra manager
Joseph Chege Gikonyo
corruption scandal
eacc

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

EACC wants police barred from investigating corruption cases

EACC wants police barred from investigating corruption cases

Taita-Taveta MCAs sign for absent colleagues to earn sitting allowances

Taita-Taveta MCAs sign for absent colleagues to earn sitting allowances

Confusion over presidential orders risk to growth agenda

Confusion over presidential orders risk to growth agenda

DPP orders thorough probe of land saga

DPP orders thorough probe of land saga

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited