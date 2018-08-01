Port It Global Kenya to uplift unbanked consumers and small-scale businesses

| Published Wed, August 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 31st 2018 at 18:57 GMT +3

Port It Global Kenya Limited staff at the newly launched office in Nairobi. [Photo/Standard]

Unbanked consumers and small-scale business men and women are braced for a smile, following the entry of solution provider aiming to raise their purchasing power.

Port It Global Kenya Limited is a unique consumer and small business solution provider that has been launched in Kenya with the aim of providing purchasing power to various consumers in the country. They can use this at any participating Small Businesses retail shop.

ALSO READ: The news in Kenya

“There is a large class of people that are financially excluded from certain services or denied access to certain products. We aim to dissolve this financial exclusion by offering an opportunity to consumers to purchase the desired goods via their smartphones,” says Samuel Njogu, Managing Director, Port It Global Kenya.

It operates in a Business-to-Business-to-Consumer model (B2B2C) that is delivering an innovative turnkey Consumer and SMB Solution at the point of sale via smart phones specifically designed for the under-banked to enable pay-over-time services in Kenya.

PIG is using a combination of its own uniquely developed Business Rules Engine and the integration with other innovative technology companies around the world using proven APIs. This helps the Small Business cash flow without the need to wait for the typical settlement of Net 30 or more days provided by business credit card agreements.

Consumers will only be required to download the Port It Global App from Google Play store then create their accounts via the participating Small Businesses.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

‘Once they have the App, we can then verify their details so they can purchase the products and select a payment plan in under 2 minutes…precisely, and affordable to all,” concludes Mr. Njogu.

The Port It Global platform already boost of over 2000 customers and 47 participating Small Business companies worldwide. The firm plans to launch in Tanzania and one other country in Sub-Sahara Africa by the end of 2018.