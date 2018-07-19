Decor with an African touch

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 11:55, Updated July 19th 2018 at 11:59 GMT +3

African themed room

With the France Team winning the 2018 World Cup, many Africans have been beaming with pride because of the many African immigrant players that were in the French team.

But we don’t have to wait for a global event to showcase our pride in our inheritance. Find subtle and not-so-subtle ways of incorporating African themes into the décor space.

Use the rule of three to place African artifacts on a wall.

So three masks or winnowing baskets on a wall is all you need to inject some African cultural aspects into your modern space.

Hang miniature guards or beadwork on the corridors. A three-legged stool could also work either as a footstool or as a chair. Khanga, lesso, or vikoi themed fabrics can be used as drapery accessories on curtains or curtain boxes.

African Ankara fabrics can be used on scatter cushions but must be balanced against plain and solid-coloured fabrics so that the space does not become too busy with patterns.

A solid-coloured floor rug or one with geometrical patterned borders can be used on the floor to hold the room together.

Though sometimes rare to find, lamp shades with a touch of African decor are a sheer delight. They can be made from African fabric such as bark cloth or mud cloth or made from driftwood for a rustic effect that will create a welcome and homely feel to your space.