Safaricom ‘in talks’ to enter Ethiopia through M-Pesa product

By Reuters | Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 11:06, Updated July 18th 2018 at 11:09 GMT +3

Safaricom is in “advanced talks” with the Ethiopian government to introduce its popular M-Pesa mobile money service to the neighbouring country, a market of 100 million people, two sources said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: South African designer wins Sh6m house in M-pesa promotion

Britain’s Vodafone, Safaricom’s parent company, will license the use of the M-Pesa trade name to an Ethiopia-based bank while Safaricom will host the servers in Nairobi, one telecoms industry source told Reuters.

Ethiopia’s state telecommunications monopoly, Ethio telecom, will carry the service, the source added.

M-Pesa
Safaricom

