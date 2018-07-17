Submersible pump that can run dry a safer options Next Story
Kenyans react to blackout during Kenya Power case Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Tullow Oil threatens to shut down Turkana operations in two weeks

By Macharia Kamau | Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 12:47, Updated July 17th 2018 at 13:06 GMT +3
Crude Oil being transported from Turkana fields to Mombasa

TURKANA, KENYA: Tullow Oil has said it will shut down its operations in Turkana within the next two weeks if the impasse with the local community is not resolved. The National Government was expected to enter an agreement with the community before resumption of operations at the oil fields.

The firm has for about a month not been able to undertake any work at its Lokichar base following protests by area residents demanding for among other things increased security in the area. The protests, which saw Tullow and its contractors, evacuate employees and only leave a skeleton staff, also stalled the movement of crude oil under the Early Oil Pilot Scheme.

ALSO READ: Let Turkana oil benefit Kenya

The firm said it is now running low on supplies and does not expect to be able to sustain operations after two weeks.

"It is vital that our return to work in Kenya has the backing and support of the government, Turkana leadership and the community. We are working hard on reaching an agreement that will make sure that our operations will not be interrupted in the future. Discussions are on-going and we are optimistic that we will be able to start crude oil trucking again soon,” said Martin Mbogo, The Tullow Kenya Managing Director.

“However, based on the current inventory estimates, essential supplies necessary to run Kapese Integrated Operation Base (IOB) will run out in the next 14 days after which we will have no option other than a complete shut-down of the camp. This will further delay resumption of crude oil trucking by about two months post the signing of the MoU, which is now under review by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining.”

The Ministry of Petroleum had last week said it expected operations by Wednesday this week but this seems unlikely in the absence of an agreement with the community.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
Tullow Oil
Turkana Oil
EOPS

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Tullow to resume transport of crude oil next week

Tullow to resume transport of crude oil next week

Questions raised over early oil project’s legal loopholes

Questions raised over early oil project’s legal loopholes

Pipeline upgrades facilities to prepare for Kenya's oil boom

Pipeline upgrades facilities to prepare for Kenya's oil boom

Oil transportation to resume after truce

Oil transportation to resume after truce

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited