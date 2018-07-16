Obama’s sister Auma praised over project

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 16:17, Updated July 16th 2018 at 16:25 GMT +3

Dr Auma Obama (White Jacket)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenyans on social media have praised former US President Barack Obama’s half-sister Auma Obama for the Sauti Kuu Foundation project for the impact it has brought to the Siaya County residents.

Using trending hashtags #SautiKuuFoundation and #ObamaInKenya, the netizens poured accolades to the work the foundation has done.

They also used the platform to blast the Kenyan leaders for failing to initiate such kind of projects to Kenyans in their respective areas despite having huge money.

Sauti Kuu – Kiswahili for ‘Strong Voices’ – is a foundation that seeks to provide an outlook for the future to children around the world.

Through its work in Kenya and Germany, they work with children and adolescents in an attempt to find ways and create structures that will help them become self-reliant – mentally, socially and financially at their resource, culture and sports centres.

@Victor_Rateng tweeted: Instead of parading themselves in churches on Sundays with bundles of cash, issuing handouts to the youth and women, politicians should take the challenge positively; start having in place meaningful policies and projects that transform livelihoods like #SautiKuuFoundation

@Asamoh_ tweeted: When as a society we celebrate initiatives like those of #SautiKuuFoundation while we have a government collecting taxes from citizens then we need to wake up and demand accountability as ordinary citizens. NGOs can’t replace governments. @florence_mutua @AumaObama.

@Asmali77 posted: Thumbs up for Auma Obama though. She has gone back to her community and extended an uplifting hand. She has not used her Obama connections for personal gains. This is a great message for those given leadership role to give back to their communities. #ObamaInKenya

@Kioko001 tweeted: #SautiKuuFoundation has helped bring out the problem and strategy to addressing it. It’s upon the government to take up the initiative, plan and budget for larger programs across the country. I agree with @Asamoh_ a country can't be changed through charity.

@NASA_Ke posted: What Auma Obama has done by initiating that vocational training centre in Kogelo is profound. Most political leaders have access to power, goodwill and networks, but only use them for personal gain. Auma's selflessness ought to be commended greatly. Thank you Aus. #ObamaInKenya.

