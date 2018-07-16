Huduma centre launches shift working programme

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 14:35, Updated July 16th 2018 at 14:56 GMT +3

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia

NAIROBI, KENYA: Huduma Centre will operate in two shifts to ensure longer working hours.

The first shift is expected to run from 6.30 am to 1.30 pm and the second from 1.00pm to 7.30pm with an overlap of 30 minutes to ensure there is proper handing over from the first shift to the second.

The shifts will run from Monday to Friday.

Besides providing services for longer hours to the public, the programme is also meant to create flexible working hours for public servants.

The programme will be on a three months pilot basis at GPO Teleposta Huduma Centre and City Square Huduma Centre

Speaking during the launch, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia lauded the programme noting that it was another great move within the Huduma Kenya that continues to spur growth that contributes to Public Service transformation.

“Public service organisations are turning to innovation as an effective means of modernizing their operations and breaking new frontiers so as to improve service delivery in order to remain relevant in the global arena”, said Kobia.

The CS promised to engage county governments in providing extra services and have more Centres within various counties.

She challenged the Ministries, Departments and Agencies who are adopting the shift system to facilitate their staff, ensure sufficient staff at their counters in line with optimal staff levels and provide required back-office support.