ARM Cement's shares plunge on bond payment report Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenyan manufacturers frustrated by Tanzania over imports duty

By Otiato Guguyu | Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 14:33, Updated July 10th 2018 at 14:47 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenyan manufacturers are frustrated by Tanzania’s push back over duty free sugar imports after the country slapped goods with a 25 per cent duty.

ALSO READ: Firm reviews milk prices up by Sh6

The industry lobby Kenya Association of Manufacturers said that Tanzanian Authorities’ refusal to comply with the EAC Preferential Treatment Code has barred Kenyan goods causing manufacturers losses.

“Refusal to allow entry of our products into Tanzania has reduced business, caused severe losses to businesses in the value chain due to lack of goods and undermined efforts towards EAC integration,” KAM said in a notice.

The lobby said that local industries operating at a lower capacity after Tanzania slapped the duty sparked over the sugar row a move that was also adopted by Uganda.

Kenya has invited the two countries to inspect companies using industrial sugars to produce sweets, cakes and ice creams also known as confectioneries.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

KAM members also met with Tanzanian official to iron out long standing trade disputes that have recently rocked the region.

“The meeting in Tanzania was useful and it seems like some of the issues brought forward will continue to be work in progress,” Phyllis Wakiaga said.

The KAM Ceo said that long standing issues such as edible oil products and sugar based products are still thorny and parties will meet at the end of this month to address them.

“Otherwise the fact is there is traction and goodwill from both sides which is an indication for us that we will see some positive changes,” Ms Wakiaga said.

ALSO READ: Bring our soldiers home: MP

Some of the Issues raised by Tanzania include a claim that Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Services increased inspection fees on trucks from Sh600 to Sh8000 immediately after resolving the LPG and wheat flower issues.

The Tanzanians also pointed out that their businesses are required to pay Sh500 and Kenyans Sh200 when selling Omena/dagaa at Mabela and Kenhancha markets. Kenya has said it needed evidence to pursue the matter.

During the talks, failure of Uchumi and Nakumart supermarkets to pay Tanzanian suppliers also arose with the government saying it is not obligated to settle private companies debts and suppliers should seek legal redress.

The Kenyans complained about multiple institutions involved in imposing levies and inspection of goods including differences between Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority and Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Kenyan manufacturers were also angered about the lack of Preferential Treatment on Kenyan textiles, edible oil, cement and lubricants.

Kenya had to review rates on textiles from Export Processing Zones last months for Tanzania to consider lifting duties.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Kenyans out to stamp authority against Tanzania

RELATED TOPICS:
Sugar Imports
Tanzania
Kenya

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Volleyball: Kenya withdraws junior team to Algeria

Volleyball: Kenya withdraws junior team to Algeria

MPs reject 70-year limit for presidential hopefuls

MPs reject 70-year limit for presidential hopefuls

Parliament to investigate telco deals

Parliament to investigate telco deals

Anxiety as board set to recruit new Kenya Ports Authority MD

Anxiety as board set to recruit new Kenya Ports Authority MD

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited