Survey: Best 100 companies to work for in Africa

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 10:21, Updated July 9th 2018 at 10:48 GMT +3

Kenya is among new entrants in top 100 companies to work for in Africa

NAIROBI, KENYA: The 2018 Careers in Africa Employer of Choice Survey has ranked Kenya Airways, Centum, BAT, Safaricom, and East African Breweries in the top 100 companies to work for in Africa.

Of 100 companies listed, the top four include the World Bank Group, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and the African Development Bank.

Over 20,000 African professionals answered questions about employee engagement and employment conditions. Opportunities to learn new skills, quality of healthcare provisions, leadership and opportunities for advancement emerged as key indicators of great employers.

Shell, Tullow Oil, General Electrics, Bridge International Academies, Total, DHL, Agakhan, Standard Chartered Bank, Coca Cola, Deloitte, Barclays are among companies which have footprints in Kenya featuring in the survey. List List

According to Alex Mugan, the Managing Director of the Global Career Company, trust in senior leadership was regarded as the third most important factor in choosing an employer overall by talent, but only a little more than half of all respondents feel trust in the leadership of their current employer, while a quarter don’t feel that leaders have a sincere interest in their wellbeing.

“Add to this that more than a quarter don’t feel listened to in their organisations and we have the makings of a serious schism between what talent is looking for and what it is getting. This isn’t a problem confined to the top levels of leadership, with concerns raised also around performance management, fairness and accountability.”

“The problems are worse when we view the responses of female professionals alone, for which the gap between expectation and reality is more significant still.”