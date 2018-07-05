New taxes on petrol will raise cost of living: CEOs Previous Story
More than 3.2m Kenyans file income tax returns

By Standard Reporter | Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 10:57, Updated July 5th 2018 at 11:05 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: More than 3.2 Million Kenyans filed their 2017 income tax returns as the filing period officially closed on Saturday 30th June, 2018.

The improvement is significant with a 60 per cent growth over last year, which saw two million Kenyans file their returns by 30th June; the number has grown by more than a million this year.

This is attributed to efficiency of the iTax platform and the increased awareness campaign undertaken by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), encouraging early filing of returns as well as on-site filing support extended to organizations countrywide.

KRA acknowledges and appreciates all taxpayers who turned up to the patriotic call to pay their taxes and file timely tax returns within the year 2017. Thank you for demonstrating responsibility as Kenyans.

“We value you as a taxpayer. Thank you for being among the more than 3.2 Million responsive Kenyans who filed their annual income tax returns and all others who complied in other tax obligations. KRA recognise your contribution towards making the country self-sustainable,” said Commissioner of Domestic Taxes Department, Mr Benson Korongo.

All taxpayers are reminded that late payment and filing of taxes attract hefty penalties and interest. Kenyans are therefore urged to be compliant through full declaration of their taxes, accurate/timely payment and filing.

In the spirit of building taxpayers’ trust as stipulated in our mission statement, KRA has demonstrated commitment in facilitating all taxpayers to comply with the relevant tax laws. We remain committed to serving you.

 

