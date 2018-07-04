'Disturbing' glitch sees Samsung phones randomly sending photos to contacts - including naughty snaps

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 13:58, Updated July 4th 2018 at 14:03 GMT +3

If you own a Samsung smartphone , it may be wise to vet the photos stored on your device.

A bizarre glitch is causing some Samsung phones to send photos to their owner’s contacts without their permission.

And worryingly, users aren’t even notified if their photos have been sent.

The glitch was flagged on Reddit by one Galaxy S9+ owner, whose phone sent his entire photo gallery to his girlfriend.

The user, called Rubsumlotion, wrote: “Last night around 2:30 am, my phone sent her my entire photo gallery over text but there was no record of it on my messages app.

"However, there was record of it on tmobile logs. Why would this happen?”

Several users responded to the thread, expressing their concerns with the issue.

DefensiveCode wrote: “Um this is disturbing”, while jdrch joked: “Do S9s come with divorce lawyers?”

Meanwhile, another user quipped: “Give me a spontaneously exploding phone any day of the week, Samsung, instead of this nightmare scenario.”

The reason for the issue remains unclear, and Samsung said it is investigating the problem.

In a statement, Samsung said: “Samsung has reviewed this matter thoroughly these past few days; however, there were no hardware or software issues found to be relevant to this particular case.

"While there have been no known similar customer reports globally, we will continue to investigate this issue further.

"We encourage any customers who may have questions or concerns to contact their local Customer Service centre at 0330 726 7864."