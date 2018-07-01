Kenya Power meets magistrates in a bid to address crimes affecting business operations

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 19:10 GMT +3

Kenya Power's Managing Director & CEO Dr Ken Tarus

Kenya Power management held a meeting with magistrates on Thursday where various crimes affecting the business were discussed.

The engagement took place during this year's annual magistrates conference, organised by the Judicial Training Institute, that was held in Naivasha.

"Kenya Power recognizes several factors likely to impact negatively on its operations including vandalism, illegal connections, encroachment on electricity line way leaves and other crimes against power assets," said Kenya Power's Managing Director & CEO Dr Ken Tarus.

"To address these threats, several strategic action plans have been developed including protecting and securing infrastructure and assets, campaigns to counter power theft and formation of long term relationships with stakeholders."

The objective of the meeting with magistrates was to sensitise the judicial officers on the impact of vandalism and other offenses in the Energy Act. The Judicial Training Institute (JTI) partners with local government, non-governmental bodies and corporate organisations to deliver courses on various thematic areas to judicial officers and judiciary staff.

In addition to vandalism and other crimes affecting Kenya Power's operations, the engagement with magistrates also covered the regulatory framework in the energy sector and Kenya Power's support to the Government Big 4 agenda.

"The company will continue to implement strategies for community engagement and formation of long term partnerships with all stakeholders. This will especially be in regard to promoting public safety against the dangers of electricity infrastructure and fighting vandalism and crimes against Company assets," said Tarus.