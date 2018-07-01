Why Kenya is at war with her neighbours Next Story
US pours billions in Kenya to rival China dominance Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenya Power meets magistrates in a bid to address crimes affecting business operations

By James Wanzala | Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 19:10 GMT +3
Kenya Power's Managing Director & CEO Dr Ken Tarus

Kenya Power management held a meeting with magistrates on Thursday where various crimes affecting the business were discussed.

The engagement took place during this year's annual magistrates conference, organised by the Judicial Training Institute, that was held in Naivasha.

ALSO READ: KETRACO fights report on Sh6.3 billion scam

"Kenya Power recognizes several factors likely to impact negatively on its operations including vandalism, illegal connections, encroachment on electricity line way leaves and other crimes against power assets," said Kenya Power's Managing Director & CEO Dr Ken Tarus.

"To address these threats, several strategic action plans have been developed including protecting and securing infrastructure and assets, campaigns to counter power theft and formation of long term relationships with stakeholders."

The objective of the meeting with magistrates was to sensitise the judicial officers on the impact of vandalism and other offenses in the Energy Act. The Judicial Training Institute (JTI) partners with local government, non-governmental bodies and corporate organisations to deliver courses on various thematic areas to judicial officers and judiciary staff.

In addition to vandalism and other crimes affecting Kenya Power's operations, the engagement with magistrates also covered the regulatory framework in the energy sector and Kenya Power's support to the Government Big 4 agenda.

"The company will continue to implement strategies for community engagement and formation of long term partnerships with all stakeholders. This will especially be in regard to promoting public safety against the dangers of electricity infrastructure and fighting vandalism and crimes against Company assets," said Tarus.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Powe
Ken Tarus
Energy Act

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

KETRACO fights report on Sh6.3 billion scam

KETRACO fights report on Sh6.3 billion scam

Revealed: Fresh 6.3 billion scam hits Uhuru

Revealed: Fresh 6.3 billion scam hits Uhuru

Sonko’s City Hall in third day of darkness

Sonko’s City Hall in third day of darkness

Jobs to be scrapped in KPLC restructuring

Jobs to be scrapped in KPLC restructuring

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited