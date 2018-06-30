Kenya second in Africa in mobile Internet

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 19:36 GMT +3

Thirty-nine per cent of Kenyans access the Internet through their mobile phones only, a new report has shown.

The report, GlobalWebIndex on Trends 2018, ranked Kenya behind Nigeria in having the highest number of digital consumers whose only access to the Internet is through their mobile handsets.

ALSO READ: College in row over borehole drilling project

Forty-one per cent of Nigerians access the Internet using their mobile phone only, the highest fraction in Africa. Kenya leads globally in share of Internet traffic coming from mobile phones. According to Jumia Mobile Week White Paper – 2018, high mobile penetration is driven by accessibility to affordable smartphones from China.