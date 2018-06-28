Tax returns: 2.5 million people file ahead of deadline Next Story
Banks to face charges for handling NYS funds Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Uhuru; Muhoho to carry own cross in sugar probe

By Frankline Sunday | Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 14:53, Updated June 28th 2018 at 15:16 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past meeting (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that his brother Muhoho Kenyatta should carry his own cross if found guilty of illegally importing duty-free sugar.

Speaking for the first time about the on-going probe on corruption involving the flooding of duty-free sugar imports into the Kenyan market, President Kenyatta insisted there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption and that Kenya is committed to eradicate the vice within this generation. 

ALSO READ: If my brother Muhoho is guilty, let him face the law: Uhuru

President Uhuru drew applause from local and international investors when he threw his weight behind the office of the director of public prosecution to go after anyone found guilty of illegal business practice. 

"I have remained quiet because I have full confidence in the agencies that we have to do their job," he explained. "People were out there mentioning my brother on Wednesday, I have said if he is guilty let the process continue," he said. 

The president was responding to reports that a company associated to his brother Muhoho Kenyatta, was involved in the illegal importation of duty-free sugar.   

"We must begin to develop trust in our institutions that they will protect the innocent and prosecute the guilty," he said. "Let's leave the politics out of it and do that which is necessary."

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Sugar import
Uhuru Kenyatta
Corruption

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Firm turns to block chain in land deals

Firm turns to block chain in land deals

Deals worth over Sh10b signed at US-Kenya trade summit

Deals worth over Sh10b signed at US-Kenya trade summit

Lifestyle audit on Govt officials begins July

Lifestyle audit on Govt officials begins July

400,000 children to be immunised

400,000 children to be immunised

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited