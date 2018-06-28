Deals worth over Sh10b signed at US-Kenya trade summit

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 12:30, Updated June 28th 2018 at 12:33 GMT +3

Undersecretary for International Trade and Commerce Gilbert Kaplan and Tourism CS Najib Balala

NAIROBI, KENYA: Deals worth Sh10 billion have been signed at the on-going US-Kenya bilateral trade summit in Nairobi.

US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Gilbert Kaplan is leading a delegation of more than 70 business leaders to engage the Government and local businesses on opportunities around the Big Four agenda of universal healthcare, manufacturing, affordable housing and food security.

Kaplan said the US will strengthen its bilateral ties with Kenya in support of the country’s economic diversification strategy through the big four action plan.

Speaking at the event, Uhuru Kenyatta assured the US companies that the government will address barriers to trade and eliminate corruption.

Some of the deals signed are US-power Africa for universal electrification, and another for enterprise development.

Speaking at a luncheon in his honour by the Kenya Airways, mr Kaplan said the government officials and private sector representatives were visiting to find out challenges of deeper relations between Kenya and the US, with the aim of enhancing relations. “We have been charged to travel to Kenya and other African countries to find out how US can have stronger trade relations with key countries in Africa,” he said.