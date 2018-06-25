You will need manager's nod to deposit or withdrawal above Sh1 million Next Story
Acacia Mining's Tanzania tax dispute drags on Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Charles Ongwae, seven others face attempted murder charge over fertiliser

By Reuters | Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 15:53, Updated June 25th 2018 at 15:57 GMT +3
Kebs Boss Charles Ongwae (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Magistrate’s court on Monday charged the head of the state-run standards body, seven other officials and two businessmen with attempted murder for allowing the importation of substandard fertiliser containing mercury.

Kenya has been hit by a series of scandals involving bogus tenders and suppliers that the authorities say led to the theft of hundreds of millions of shillings from government bodies by state officials.

ALSO READ: Shocking reality for Kebs bosses in police custody

On Friday police arrested Charles Ongwae, managing director of the Kenya Bureau of Standards’(KEBS), and the other officials after finding that the fertiliser imported from Morocco was approved for sale despite failing KEBS’s standards.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said on Twitter they were charged with attempted murder over the importation of 5,846,000 bags of substandard fertiliser.

A charge sheet presented in court by the prosecutor’s office said the fertiliser contained mercury.

KEBS is responsible for checking the standard of goods entering the country.

Eight of the 10 defendants appeared before Kenneth Cheruiyot, senior principal magistrate in Nairobi, and pleaded not guilty. Two others were not present in court.

The prosecutor’s office said they were also charged with procurement of fake standardisation sticker marks worth 882 million shillings ($8.75 million), aiding the commission of felony, breach of trust and abuse of office.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kebs
Charles Ongwae

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Police seize Sh1.5 billion sugar

Police seize Sh1.5 billion sugar

Untold story of Sh40 billion sugar in 90 days

Untold story of Sh40 billion sugar in 90 days

What Kalonzo told CS Matiangi on phone

What Kalonzo told CS Matiangi on phone

KEBS boss, managers face murder attempt charges

KEBS boss, managers face murder attempt charges

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited