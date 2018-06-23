Carrefour opens sixth store at Galleria Mall

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 22:05 GMT +3

Galleria Shopping Mall

Majid Al Futtaim has announced plans to open a new hypermarket at Galleria Shopping Mall on Langata Road in July 2018.

The hypermarket will be Carrefour’s sixth store in Nairobi as the retailer seeks to respond to changing customer needs.

"We will open the new store at Galleria at the end of next month, using a partial selling model of 1,000 square metres,” said Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

The Galleria Shopping Mall opened in 2010 on a 12-acre piece of land. Moreau added, "Our ambition is to scale up our operations from the partial selling model to a fully-fledged hypermarket of more than 5,000 square metres by mid- 2019."

Majid Al Futtaim currently has outlets at The Hub in Karen, Two Rivers Mall, Thika Road Mall, The Junction and Sarit Centre.

The retailer is also opening its first Carrefour Market at the Village Market in December.

