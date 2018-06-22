Kenya to get Sh47 billion from France

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 21st 2018 at 22:14 GMT +3

The Government will get Sh3.4 billion from the French Government to manage the risks of devolution as Treasury sealed a Sh47.1 billion deal.

The French Development Agency (AFD) has signed a 405 million euro facility for infrastructure projects in the energy, water and transport sectors as well as support for the Government’s public finance management.

“The programme will also be supported by technical assistance via a 1.5 million euro (Sh174 million) AFD grant to be implemented by Expertise France,” said AFD Director-General Rémy Rioux.

KenGen will get Sh6.9 billion for an 80 megawatt wind farm project in Meru County along with financing of the same amount by German development bank KfW.

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company will get Sh10.9 billion for the establishment of a control centre, a 400/132 kV substation in Makindu that will improve network stability and additional funding for the Nairobi Ring Transmission Project and sector studies.

The Kenya Ports Authority will get Sh11.6 billion for development of the Mombasa port while Sh13.9 billion will go to the Coast Water Services Board.