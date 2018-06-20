I use lollipop sticks to express myself

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 12:56, Updated June 20th 2018 at 13:09 GMT +3

Dotillism artist Patrick Nganga with some of his artworks done using Dotillism technique inside his home-based studio within Kamwenja teachers training college, in Nyeri, April 20, 2018.

“Most people start dabbling in art as children, but for me I was never interested in it until I cleared school,” explains Patrick Nganga alias Ng’ash.

To learn more about his passion, he joined Kuona Trust where he rubbed shoulders with other budding artists.

“It was an interesting time for me, I was young and never really considered that this would grow to more than just a pastime,” he says.

However, he had to leave behind the world of art and relocate to Nyeri County where he got a full time job as an art Instructor at a Teachers College.

Today, Nganga is a full time art instructor at Kamwenja Teacher’s College, a job he got in 2004 after gradutaing from Kenyatta University (KU) in 1998. “At KU I attained a Bachelor of Education Degree (Fine Art) and later acquired a Masters in Fine Arts, painting option,” he explains.

His love for art led him to experiment with various styles of painting and has now come up with a unique way to paint, which he has dubbed dottilism.

“Dottilism is a technique where I create bead-like painting inspired by the beautiful Maasai bead work,” he explained. The technique gives the painted dots a 3D appearance, leaving the finished painting with a unique texture and look.

“It took me a while to develop this technique and I started out using drinking straws rather than the conventional brushes. But the straw holes were so big they produced giant dots and used up too much paint,” Nganga noted.

He then tried using lollipop sticks, which worked perfectly.

His inspiration comes from the Kenyan way of life, colours, cultures, people and animals, and occasionally politics.

While he initially painted just as a hobby he later started selling his art pieces.

The art business is unconventional and unlike most businesses that open shop and wait for customers, artists have to participate in exhibitions and expose their artwork to the potential clients through galleries and public art fairs.

“Marketing yourself as an artist is a challenge because your work has to first be exposed to as many potential clients as possible before you can attract clientele,” he noted.

Also art is very subjective, the client has to like the piece enough to pay for it. “When I started selling my art, I had a difficult time convincing people to buy my pieces at the prices I had set,” Nganga adds.

He attributes this to negative attitudes towards Kenyan art and ignorance on the aesthetic value of the pieces. “Today, more individuals and corporates are appreciating good quality art and willing to pay well for unique art pieces.”

Each year he participates in about four art exhibitions in Nairobi.

“I have paintings in galleries and private collectors’ homes in Germany, Britain, France, and Sweden among others, with the bulk bought by Kenyan art lovers,” he says.

A painting can sell for between Sh30,000 and Sh250,000 depending on the size and specific demands of the client.

