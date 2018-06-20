What it takes to make an impact as a leader

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 11:28, Updated June 20th 2018 at 11:58 GMT +3

Jacqueline Ochola is an Area Sales Champion, Safaricom based in Eldoret. She is an exceptional leader chosen among thousands of applicants to attend a 10-week course on leadership by YALI Scholarship. WINNIE MAKENA brings us a closer look at her journey as a leader.

How long have you been a retail manager?

Four years.

What does your job entail?

I am in charge of 37 staff reporting directly to me; 15 subordinate staff and 15 contracted staff. In total, I house 90 human resource who I guide and motivate towards achieving their business objectives. I take care of cash, stock and profit. Most importantly I take care of customers, providing them with the services they need.

What is the best thing about working in a town like Eldoret?

This is a place of comfort for me. The people are very warm and hospitable. Above all they are trustworthy and I take that responsibility seriously.

What is your school background?

I graduated from Moi University with a degree in Education. Much later, I did a Masters in Project Planning.

Word is you qualified for a YALI scholarship. What is that?

Young African Leaders Initiative is a program started in 2014, which takes care of young leaders from Sub-Saharan Africa interested in bringing change in whatever way. The fellowship provides these young leaders with an opportunity to hone their skills at a U.S. higher education institution with support for professional development when they return home.

How does one qualify for a scholarship?

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 35 who is doing anything to change their society qualifies for it. You need not know anyone to get in.

How did you find out about it?

I gained a vast network, that I retain till today, when I volunteered for RedCross. It is through that network that I learnt about it. A friend who worked there sent me a list of the grants that usually come around August. I applied for three.

Did you think you would get it?

I was on maternity leave during that time and thinking about what I would do next. I wrote the essays and proposals at sporadic times. My two-month-old would wake me up at odd hours to be nursed, and when he went back to sleep I would write my essays.

Are you involved in other projects?

Certainly. I work with RedCross towards Cash Transfer which is an initiative for Turkana girls between the ages 13 and 26. After every two months we visit and give them some money to ensure they stay in school. My role is to mentor them.

I am also one of the directors in Kenya Institute of Energy which aims at educating people interested in renewable, clean energy.

Those who did not qualify to go to university, for example with a D+, can apply for this course on energy. They don’t have to be doomed to do manual work.

As a woman leader what has been your most important lesson from the journey?

Be at peace with yourself. It is important at all times to be yourself.

What challenges have you faced in your career thus far?

My first job, I was on the field selling Internet gadgets (modems). Changing from that to a manager was like being thrown in the deep sea when you don’t know how to swim. The job requires a higher level of grace in order to be an effective leader. It is also important to know you cannot meet everyone’s expectations. It takes a while to be okay with that.

Do you have experience as a leader?

I’m a natural born leader. I have been a leader in school, in church and currently in my position as the branch manager at Safaricom. You learn leadership skills from all kinds of opportunities even as a class representative. However, at all times, remain who you are.

How do you think this course will advance your skills and career?

Life is a learning process. This course, I believe, will enable me to tackle more complex challenges in my field and in tasks I will take on in future.

What can you tell other women interested in being leaders, especially in this patriarchal society?

As a lady, you need to work twice as hard as a man to gain the recognition you rightly deserve. Women are selfless by nature and tend to want to give up great opportunities for what they assume would be the benefit of those who look up to them.

I would urge them to focus more on themselves and ultimately they will become better role models for it. Harmony of mind, soul and body also achieves self awareness which is key for good leadership. Above all, always believe in yourself.

What is your plan after the course?

After the YALI course, participants get an opportunity for a full mentorship with USAid. Aside from that, I plan to work to put Lodwar on the map.

It is an area with great resources; water, oil and gold but still remains largely unexploited. I hope to make it a tourist destination here in Kenya.

