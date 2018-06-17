State pours Sh118 billion into black hole projects Next Story
KQ chair terms Nairobi-Cape Town flights crucial

By Joe Ombuor | Published Sun, June 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 16th 2018 at 19:08 GMT +3

 

KQ Chairman Michael Joseph

Business between Kenya and South Africa will get a much needed boost following the launch of Kenya Airways direct flights between Nairobi and Cape Town.

Among the passengers on the maiden non-stop flight KQ 784 to Cape Town from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi was the airline's Chairman Michael Joseph. He described fast and efficient connectivity between Kenya and South Africa as crucial. 

Mr Joseph said the launch was in line with KQ's broader strategy to assert its presence and expand connectivity across Africa while opening up opportunities for tourism, trade and investment. "We look forward to increased traffic to South Africa from Kenya and the East African region with this launch," noted Joseph.

He said the non-stop flight using Boeing 737-800 carried with it lots of convenience for travelers on urgent missions and those pressed for time.

The three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays depart Nairobi at 3.30pm (15.30) and land in Cape Town, South Africa's Mother City at 8.45pm (20.15) local time.

The direct flights bring to 10 the number of weekly flights to Cape Town from Nairobi, four of which are through Livingstone in Zambia and three through Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Coste said, "We are proud to increase our frequencies to South Africa to cater for the growing number of customers between Nairobi and Cape Town."

It is barely a week since the airline launched four weekly direct flights to Port Louis, Mauritius.

