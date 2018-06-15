New measures to check tenderpreneurs Next Story
Budget to crash the poorest Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Development to suffer as committee unearths flaws in budgetary estimates

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 14th 2018 at 23:19 GMT +3
Members of the second County Assembly of Embu. [Joseph Muchiri/Standard]

MCAs want the 2018/2019 budget estimates reorganised or else the county government may be forced to forgo development expenditure for up to one financial year to bridge a Sh2 billion revenue gap.

The revenue gap is occasioned by pending bills, revenue shortfall and budget overstatement.

ALSO READ: Numbers that matter in today’s budget statement

Erroneous estimates

Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Robert Ireri said the Sh7.1 billion budgetary estimates for the next fiscal year submitted to the legislature by the County Executive was erroneous due to a variance between the figures stipulated in the County Allocation of Revenue Act and the Embu County Fiscal Strategy paper.

Mr Ireri revealed a double entry of conditional grants and loans totaling Sh666.7 million and an additional revenue shortfall of Sh500.5 million meant that the county already had a budget deficit of Sh1.2 billion even before the estimates were taken to the public for incorporation of priority projects.

He said even with the revenue shortfall, Local Purchase Orders and Local Service Orders worth the Sh500 million had already been drafted and were awaiting payment because the money had been properly budgeted.

“This amount in pending bills has to be paid through the next financial year’s budget,” he said.

Runyenjes Central MCA Steve Simba cautioned that the county was likely to have a Sh2 billion financial deficit by the end of the 2018/2019 financial year because the Sh1 billion projected local revenue was unrealistic.

The chairman said the proposed budget was grossly flawed because all monies coming into the county’s resource basket as conditional grants and loans had been classified as development, yet the expenditure they financed was purely recurrent.

“To attain the minimum 30 per cent development expenditure, the budget has to be reorganised,” he said.

ALSO READ: It's pay time as Rotich raids your pockets

Many projects

Ireri said even if many proposed development projects would have to be terminated due to lack of funds, trying to balance between development and recurrent expenditure at the percentage ratio of 30:70 would be difficult, given the enormous deficits occasioned by the miscalculations at the budget formulation stage.

The Budget Committee’s Vice Chairman Harrison Mwaluko said the only way out would be to shelve development for one whole year in order to pay all pending bills, then resume funding of projects in the next fiscal period.

RELATED TOPICS:
2018 budget
2018/2019 budget estimates
revenue gap
pending bill

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Contractors want Sh900m in fictitious payments- Kiraitu

Contractors want Sh900m in fictitious payments- Kiraitu

Sh100b counties' debt could be fake

Sh100b counties' debt could be fake

Battle for KVF seats on today

Battle for KVF seats on today

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited