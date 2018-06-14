How Kenya's budget has grown over the years Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Transport CS Macharia launches search for New KPA MD

By Philip Mwakio | Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 09:56, Updated June 14th 2018 at 10:05 GMT +3
EX-KPA MD Catherine Mturi-Wairi Catherine Mturi-Wairi
Read more at: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/business/article/2001282687/why-kpa-boss-had-to-be-removed Catherine Mturi-Wairi
Read more at: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/business/article/2001282687/why-kpa-boss-had-to-be-removed

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Transport ministry has begun the search for a new Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) MD to replace Catherine Mturi-Wairi, who resigned last week after she was forced to go on leave for alleged incompetence. 

On Wednesday CS James Macharia said the board of directors would meet today and start the head-hunt. Mr Macharia backed the appointment of Daniel Manduku as acting KPA MD. He spoke on the sidelines of the international conference on transport and road research in Mombasa.

ALSO READ: KPA boss Wairi finally budges, calls it quits

Catherine Mturi Wairi’s reign as Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director came to an abrupt end early June after the authority’s board ousted her over alleged incompetence following a series of night meetings in May.

Investigations revealed that the decision to sack Ms Wairi was reached after President Uhuru Kenyatta admonished her at a State House meeting in Nairobi on February 26.

The President was angered by the former KPA boss’s failure to dismantle a cartel frustrating movement of cargo by Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The SGR freight services launched in January has experienced immense challenges including lack of qualified staff and equipment. But poor yard planning at the port and at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Embakasi, Nairobi, has led to loss or misplacement of cargo.
 

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Ports Authority

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

New KPA MD Daniel Manduku to move in with own staff

New KPA MD Daniel Manduku to move in with own staff

State appoints new KPA board amid suits

State appoints new KPA board amid suits

Punish those behind loss of cargo at the Mombasa Port

Punish those behind loss of cargo at the Mombasa Port

KPA officials under siege as port congestion escalates

KPA officials under siege as port congestion escalates

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited