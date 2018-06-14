Transport CS Macharia launches search for New KPA MD

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 09:56, Updated June 14th 2018 at 10:05 GMT +3

EX-KPA MD Catherine Mturi-Wairi Catherine Mturi-Wairi

Read more at: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/business/article/2001282687/why-kpa-boss-had-to-be-removed Catherine Mturi-Wairi

Read more at: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/business/article/2001282687/why-kpa-boss-had-to-be-removed

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Transport ministry has begun the search for a new Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) MD to replace Catherine Mturi-Wairi, who resigned last week after she was forced to go on leave for alleged incompetence.

On Wednesday CS James Macharia said the board of directors would meet today and start the head-hunt. Mr Macharia backed the appointment of Daniel Manduku as acting KPA MD. He spoke on the sidelines of the international conference on transport and road research in Mombasa.

ALSO READ: KPA boss Wairi finally budges, calls it quits

Catherine Mturi Wairi’s reign as Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director came to an abrupt end early June after the authority’s board ousted her over alleged incompetence following a series of night meetings in May.

Investigations revealed that the decision to sack Ms Wairi was reached after President Uhuru Kenyatta admonished her at a State House meeting in Nairobi on February 26.

The President was angered by the former KPA boss’s failure to dismantle a cartel frustrating movement of cargo by Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The SGR freight services launched in January has experienced immense challenges including lack of qualified staff and equipment. But poor yard planning at the port and at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Embakasi, Nairobi, has led to loss or misplacement of cargo.

